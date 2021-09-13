About two dozen job fairs are scheduled across the Volunteer State this week.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A program to get Tennesseans back to work kicked off Monday as the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development started ‘Keep TN Working Week’.

According to the department, the week includes about two dozen job fairs across the state and focuses on several employers in Tennessee who are actively looking for new workers. More than 50 job fairs are scheduled across Tennessee throughout September.

West Tennessee Employers will host a virtual job fair on Thursday, Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. To register as an employer or job seeker, click here.

For more details on hiring events across the state, click here.