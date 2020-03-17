Keep your social distance with a shelter sidekick

Memphis Animal Services reducing adoption fees to just $20 so people can have a buddy to stay home with.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Animal Services (MAS) announced that they will offer $20 dog and cat adoptions from now until close of business on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, as part of their Social Distancing Sidekicks adoption promotion.

“It’s everyone’s responsibility to take CDC guidelines for social distancing seriously, and stay at home as much as possible in the coming weeks,” said Alexis Pugh, MAS Director. “It doesn’t have to be all Netflix and puzzles, though! At Memphis Animal Services, we’re making it easier for you to have some companionship while you’re staying at home.”

The $20 adoption fee is a reduction from the regular fees which typically vary from $40-80. As always, included in the adoption fee is spay/neuter, vaccinations, microchip, heartworm test for dogs (and treatment if needed), FeLV test for cats, collar/leash, and a customized ID tag. MAS is located at 2350 Appling City Cove and is open daily for adoptions from 12 to 4 p.m. and until 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.