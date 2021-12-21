Kellogg's strike ends after 11 weeks; union workers approve new deal

The strike started on Oct. 5 and included workers at four plants in Battle Creek, Michigan; Omaha, Nebraska; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Memphis.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Kellogg’s union workers have accepted a new deal with the cereal giant, ending a 11-week strike at plants across the country, including Memphis.

The agreement was voted on and approved over the weekend by about 1,400 members of the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union, which includes cost-of-living adjustments and a $1.10 per hour raise for all employees, as well as:

• No takeaways; No concessions

• No permanent two-tier system

• A clear path to regular full-time employment

• Plant closing moratorium: No plant shutdowns through October 2026

• A significant increase in the pension multiplier

• Maintenance of cost of living raises

BCTGM International President Anthony Shelton said, “our striking members at Kellogg’s ready-to-eat cereal production facilities courageously stood their ground and sacrificed so much in order to achieve a fair contract,” Shelton said. “This agreement makes gains and does not include any concessions.”

The strike started on Oct. 5 at midnight. It included workers at four plants in Battle Creek; Omaha, Nebraska; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Memphis.

In the announcement Tuesday, BCTGM released the following statement: