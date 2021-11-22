x
Kellogg's to restart talks with striking workers

This week's meetings will be the first between the two sides since the beginning of November

OMAHA, Neb. — Editor's Note: Video is from Oct. 26, 2021

Contract talks are set to resume the week of November 22 with its cereal plant employees who have been on strick since October 5.

The strike involves 1,400 workers across the country.

The company, based in Battle Creek, Michigan, said negotiations will reopen Monday with the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM) that represents those workers. 

This will be the first meetings between the two sides since the beginning of November, when an agreement was not reached.

The strike includes four plants; Battle Creek, Michigan, Omaha, Nebraska; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Memphis, which make all of Kellogg’s brands of cereal, including Rice Krispies and Apple Jacks.

