Kellogg's to restart talks with striking workers

Contract talks are set to resume the week of November 22 with its cereal plant employees who have been on strick since October 5.

The strike involves 1,400 workers across the country.

The company, based in Battle Creek, Michigan, said negotiations will reopen Monday with the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM) that represents those workers.

This will be the first meetings between the two sides since the beginning of November, when an agreement was not reached.