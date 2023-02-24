Ken Moody leaving mayor's office for University of Memphis

Moody served as Special Assistant to Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, and will head to a new position at the U of M effective March 3, 2023.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Special Assistant to Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is leaving City Hall and headed to the University of Memphis.

The City of Memphis said effective March 3, 2023, Moody will leave the city of a new position at the U of M.

In a news release, the city said Moody has been with city government for more than 20 years.

“Ken has been an invaluable member of our senior leadership team and has made a real difference in city government. For instance, by creating and operating our second chance and opportunity youth programs, he has assisted many people with turning their lives around and finding careers,” Mayor Strickland said in a news release. “He has become a close friend, and I am happy that he will devote the next chapter in his life to our mutual beloved alma mater.”

Management of services which fell under Moody are being split among other positions.

The city said Special Assistant for Youth Services Ike Griffith will take over management of Manhood University, Wows, and Opportunity R3 programs.

Deputy Chief Operating Officer Antonio Adams will manage the Office of Business Diversity and Compliance and the Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board (CLERB).