There is no time for games when it comes to the Mayor's Reimagining Police Committee

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Ken Moody has played a lot of games. He’s a former basketball player for the Memphis Tigers. But what he’s doing now is not a game.

Moody works for Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and is now in charge of the 16 members of the Mayor’s Reimagining Police Committee.

“I will tell you,” he says, “the plan is starting next week, there will be more public meetings to start the public input. Six consecutive weeks.”

The pandemic has forced these meetings to be held on computer or what they call virtual meetings. Moody says your ideas are important. “We’re hoping this process allows for activists, for citizens, for members of the business committee to be heard. They all want to be heard. They all have thoughts on how to reimagine police.”

The committee will listen, take notes, and then get down to the critically important issue of coming up with recognitions.

“I think we’ve got to be realistic,” Moody says “and say not all recommendations are going to be accepted. But again, I think the process we have in place is one that’s authentic, that it’s transparent and allows us to get as much feedback as we can.”