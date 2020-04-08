A KFD spokesperson said the helicopter is reported to have gone down west of Alcoa Highway, behind 3358 Lakeview Drive in Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Fire Department crews are on scene working a call for a helicopter that reportedly crashed into the Tennessee River on Monday night.

According to initial reports from the FAA, four people were aboard the helicopter when it went down around 7:40 p.m.

In a press conference around 9:32 p.m., KFD officials said a pontoon boat picked up three passengers who were able to exit the helicopter.

Those three people are reported safe, and rescue squads were searching the area using underwater sonar to find one missing person as of 9:41 p.m. on Monday.

A KFD spokesperson said the helicopter is reported to have gone down west of Alcoa Highway, behind 3358 Lakeview Drive in Knoxville.

That area is also four miles west of the Downtown Island Airport in Knoxville.

KPD also sent out a tweet a little before 8 p.m. on Monday night saying multiple agencies were at the scene between Alcoa Highway and the Sequoyah Hills neighborhood.

Multiple agencies are working a helicopter crash in the Tennessee River between Alcoa Highway and Sequoyah Hills. Please stay away from the area as emergency crews respond for rescue efforts. We will update as more information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/fDEW8u5FE5 — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) August 4, 2020

Authorities are unsure of the relationship of the people onboard and have not released the names of the people onboard. They also do not know if the aircraft was taking off or landing.

No wreckage has been located underwater as of 9:41 p.m. on Monday.

The FAA will release the aircraft registration at the appropriate time. The FAA will also investigate, and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause of the accident.

The three people who were able to escape the helicopter were taken to the hospital.

At this hour, authorities said it is considered a search effort.

The above photos show helicopters searching the area where the FAA says a Eurocopter EC-130 crashed into the Tennessee River on Monday night.