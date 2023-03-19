Kia carjacking in Berclair brings to light unresolved issue

Memphis police have not found a white Kia optima after they say it was stolen in broad daylight around noon on Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have not found a white Kia Optima after they say it was stolen in broad daylight around noon on Sunday.

The carjacking took place in the 6200 block of Macon, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The victim did not suffer any injuries and the suspect is not in custody, according to MPD.

This latest theft adds to a growing number of KIAs and Hyundai cars stolen locally. MPD said the number of KIAs stolen jumped 10 times in 2022 from what it was in 2021 — 1,688 from 161.

The number of KIA cars broken into doubled from 229 in 2021 to 439 in 2022, according to MPD. Still, the issue is not just a local one — it is of national concern.

In December 2022, a Kia America spokesperson sent this statement to ABC24:

"Kia remains concerned about the recent trend among youth in some area, encouraged by social media, to target certain Kia cars with a steel key and "turn-to-start" ignition systems. In many cases, the vehicles are stolen solely for the purpose of operating in a reckless manner. Such criminal conduct endangers our local communities and violates property rights.

While no car can be made completely theft-proof, Kia continues to make steering wheel locks available through customers through interested local law enforcement agencies, subject to available supply, at no cost to concerned owners of these vehicles. Kia also continues its efforts to develop additional solutions for vehicles not originally equipped with an immobilizer, including the development and testing of enhanced security software.

All 2022 models and trims have an immobilizer applied either at the beginning of the year or as a running charge.

Kia customers with questions can call 1-800-333-4542."

The rise in thefts for both Kia and Hyundai vehicles are causing some insurance companies to refuse coverage for people who own them.

Progressive and State Farm reportedly won't accept new customers depending on where they live in the country or if their vehicle is one of the makes and models that are at risk for theft.

Still, they say some newer models are exempt from the policy.

"It's only that 2015 to 2021 range, if they're in certain zip codes, and that's where the car is kept, then it might come back as a decline on that particular policy," insurance agent Kirk Faubel said.