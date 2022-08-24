'Kickball 4 Kids' charity event providing funding for young males passionate about art

The money raised from the kickball game will be used to purchase supplies and art materials like canvas, paint sets, sketchbooks, items that art students will need.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grizzlies Prep Charter School is using a little competition to make a big impact its students who are passionate about art, finding a creative way to raise money for the art department.

Derrick Arrington, the art director at the all boys middle school, organized "Kickball 4 Kids" charity event, allowing people in the community to participate in the familiar childhood game for a cause.

The game will be held at Willow Park located at 4971 Willow Rd, Memphis, TN 38117 on Saturday, August 27 from noon to 4 p.m.

Tickets to attend the kickball game are $10. Those who wish to attend can purchase tickets online.

As the first fundraising event of the year, Derrick's goal is to raise enough money to allow him to decrease his out-of-pocket-expenses, especially since teachers often foot the bill to ensure that their students have the best academic school year.

"We basically wanted to bring the community together," Derrick said. "We could've just asked for money, but why do that when we can have a whole event and bring the everybody together at the same time."

The money raised from the kickball game will be used to purchase supplies and art materials like canvas, paint sets, sketchbooks, and items that students will need.

Derrick said art supplies is costly, and although $10 does not seem like a whole lot, if the city shows up and shows out, the money can go a long way.

Derrick partnered with Teach901 and MEMPops as sponsors of the charity event. Free MEMPops and food will be available at the kickball tournament.