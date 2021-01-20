"We can do it.": Mid-South kids react to Kamala Harris making history as VP

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will become the first woman Vice President in the nation's 243 year history. She will also be the first Black, South Asian VP.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — History will be made Wednesday when Vice President-elect Kamala Harris takes the oath of office. Harris will be the nation's first woman to hold the position. She will also be the first Black, South Asian Vice-President.

Kids in the Mid-South are absorbing the significance of such a moment.

“I think it’s an inspiration to many others around the world to show that we can do it as young women and women of the world," Kennedi Marie Roy, a 5th grader at Chimney Rock Elementary, said.

Arlington Middle School 6th grader Alexander Cage said, Wednesday was an accomplishment that will make many people happy.

"I honestly can’t explain it," Cage said. "It’s just incredible that we’ve got a woman who is Black as our vice-president and could possibly be our next president.”

It took 234 years since the founding of the United States for a woman to be elected Vice-President.

“It’s crazy," Colt Provo, a 4th grader at E.E. Jeter in Millington, said. "I can’t believe its been that long to get a girl as a vice president in there.”

These kids will grow up not knowing a world where a woman couldn't be in the White House.

“I think it should have been sooner but I think it’s a real accomplishment for the world," Roy said.

I have a message for all the little girls and boys out there who dream of growing up to be superheroes: Superheroes walk among us.



They’re teachers, doctors, scientists, vaccine researchers—and you can grow up to be like them too. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 19, 2021

Provo said the milestone moment will make for a more fair White House.

“I think it’s actually a good thing because if they make decisions, the girl can make a different one and then the guy can make another different one and then they can argue about and come together and make a decision," he said.

In Harris' first speech as Vice President-elect, she told kids to, "dream with ambition, lead with conviction, and see yourself in a way that others might not see you, simply because they’ve never seen it before. And we will applaud you every step of the way."

She also said, "while I may be the first woman in this office, I won’t be the last."