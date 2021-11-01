Kroger hiring fair for Collierville Houston Levee store

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Are you or someone you know looking for a job?
Kroger's Houston Levee store in Collierville is hiring and will host a hiring fair on Monday, November 1.
They are looking to hire permanent positions before the holiday season.
The hiring fair will be held at the Courtyard by Marriott at 4640 Merchants Park Circle in Collierville.
“Kroger is one of the largest employers in the country and our longstanding culture of opportunity has created an environment where many people, whether it be a cashier, stocker, or pharmacy technician, come for a job and stay for a career,” said Victor Smith“, president, Delta Division.
Kroger offers resources, benefits, and training.
Kroger also has a tuition reimbursement program, which offers up to $21,000 for both part-time and full-time associates to cover GED to PhD.