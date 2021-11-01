Kroger hiring fair for Collierville Houston Levee store

Hiring fair Monday from 3pm-7pm

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Are you or someone you know looking for a job?

Kroger's Houston Levee store in Collierville is hiring and will host a hiring fair on Monday, November 1.

They are looking to hire permanent positions before the holiday season.

The hiring fair will be held at the Courtyard by Marriott at 4640 Merchants Park Circle in Collierville.

“Kroger is one of the largest employers in the country and our longstanding culture of opportunity has created an environment where many people, whether it be a cashier, stocker, or pharmacy technician, come for a job and stay for a career,” said Victor Smith“, president, Delta Division.