Kroger hosting two-day logistics center hiring fair and block party

The Summer Hiring Fair Block Party to be held on Tuesday, June 22 and Wednesday, June 23

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kroger Delta Division Logistics Center will host a Summer Hiring Fair Block Party on Tuesday, June 22 and Wednesday, June 23.

Interviews will be held from 10a.m. until 2 p.m. each day. There will be free food and music.

Open positions include Warehouse Case Selectors and Drivers.

Those interested must apply at jobs.kroger.com. Applicants should search for either Warehouse Case Selector or Driver in Memphis or search the zip code 38141.