Krystal damaged after man drives through front entrance

Driver says he lost control due to medical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken to the hospital after driving through the front entrance of Krystal on Poplar Avenue.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to the crash just before 12 a.m. Tuesday at 3227 Poplar Ave.

When officers arrived they found a Chevrolet Impala inside the restaurant.

The driver told officers, he was driving westbound on Poplar, on his way home when he started having a pain in his abdomen. He says he slumped over, but, doesn't remember what happened next.

Paramedics who checked the man says he may have had a seizure. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in non-critical condition.