Labor Day weekend announced as re-opening of Tom Lee Park by Memphis River Parks Partnership

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tom Lee Park is set for its grand re-opening this Labor Day weekend after nearly two years under construction, according to the Memphis River Parks Partnership.

"In just a few short months, you'll walk along an entirely new riverfront for everyone," the group said in a statement.

They also invite the public to watch the completion of Tom Lee Park "in real time" during the Spring.

The Memphis River Parks Partnership had previously announced the park would be open in time for Memphis in May, but then pushed their starting date back to Summer, 2023, due to delays in the project.

Earlier this month, after much back-and-forth between Memphis in May officials and the Memphis River Parks Partnership, it was announced that Beale Street Music Festival will return to the re-vamped park before its official opening date

In a Facebook post, Memphis in May announced the partnership and confirmed an agreement was signed. The Lumineers, Earth Wind & Fire, GloRilla, The Roots and more will hit the stage for the Beale Street Music Festival this year.

In February, the partnership announced that Riverside Drive would close from Georgia Avenue to Union Avenue through the end of Memphis in May events.