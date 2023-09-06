x
North East Power in Lafayette working to restore power after substation breaks down

They said they are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power in the area.
LAFAYETTE, Miss — According to North East Mississippi Electric Power Association, their Lafayette Springs substation went down while storms rolled through the area, leading to about 3,500 customers losing power on Wednesday evening.

According to North East Power, the substation was back online in about an hour.

North East Power said there are still broken poles and lines down due to the heavy winds from the storm. 

At around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday, they said they are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power in the area.

