MOORESVILLE, N.C. — One person was killed and another was transported to the hospital after a Mooresville home near Lake Norman exploded overnight, Iredell County emergency officials confirmed.

Multiple agencies responded to the explosion at a home along Barber Loop and Old Arborway Road, which is just off Brawley School Road, which happened right around midnight. When the Iredell County Sheriff's Office arrived, deputies reported a heavy smell of natural gas on the property. Hazmat crews were immediately called to assist with the situation.

According to Iredell County Emergency Management, one person was exiting the home when first responders arrived on the scene about eight minutes later. That person was transported to Atrium Main in Charlotte with non-life-threatening injuries and was later identified 25-year-old Christian Rogers, who is a family friend. Authorities said he suffered a concussion from the explosion but is awake and alert at this time.

Another person, officials report, was later found dead after a search of the debris around 4:30 a.m. He was later identified as 61-year-old Robert M. Farley. Officials said Robert Farley was on a FaceTime call at the time of the explosion. It was not disclosed with whom he was on that FaceTime call when the house exploded.

WCNC Charlotte reviewed property tax records for the home and confirmed the owner of the home is Caleb Farley, a cornerback for the Tennessee Titans and alum of Maiden High School in Catawba County. Caleb Farley also played college football at Virginia Tech. Caleb Farley was not at the home when the explosion happened. Robert M. Farley was the father of Caleb Farley and was positively identified by Robert's brother and sister-in-law who were able to get to the scene.

"We're doing everything we can to support Caleb and his family," Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said during a press availability for the team Tuesday. "We'll do everything we can to be there for him. That's the most important thing. He has to focus on him. Everything else is pretty trivial."

Star running back Derrick Henry also responded to media questions about the explosion.

"Praying for Caleb," Henry said during the press conference. "I'm praying for his family. I'm sending my condolences, we all send our condolences during this tragic situation ... We're praying for him. We love him, and we're all here for him."

The massive 6,391 square-foot home is a total loss along with several vehicles, Iredell County officials report.

Neighbors told WCNC Charlotte they heard an explosion that startled several residents.

"Almost right at midnight I heard a loud explosion, and it shook the house," a neighbor said. "I got up, me and my wife went outside and I heard one of my other neighbors and we started walking through the neighborhood to find out what happened."

Officials haven't officially determined what caused the explosion yet.

"In this case, it was natural gas most likely," director of fire services and emergency management Kent Greene told WCNC Charlotte's Kayland Hagwood. "They're still investigating."

Greene said it's hard to prevent these types of explosions outside of the odor, making sure your gas appliances are serviced often or having detectors in the home. He confirmed they are looking at the gas meter at the home, as well as a pool and hot tub heater outside of the bedroom to see if that might be the cause of the explosion.

A similar incident killed a woman and seriously injured her husband when their Ballantyne home exploded in 2019. Investigators determined that the incident was caused by an internal gas leak.

"It's amazing," the neighbor said. "It's hard to believe that this happened. You see it on the news everywhere, things like this, but until it happens in your own neighborhood you never know."

Greene said it's a tight-knit community there, "so they took care of each other," Greene said.

Dominion Energy issued the following statement:

Dominion Energy responded to an emergency on Barber Loop in Mooresville, where an explosion was reported at a customer's residence. We are investigating the explosion in coordination with emergency personnel. Our prayers and sympathy are with the individuals impacted by this difficult event.

