Landers Center to host first concert since pandemic

Concerts and events are making their return to Southaven's Landers Center.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time in a year, live music and events will return to the Landers Center.

On Friday night, the Landers Center will host country music singer Parker McCollum. The Mid-South Rodeo makes its return on Saturday and Sunday.

Under Mississippi state guidelines, the event venue can operate at a 50% capacity.

"There’s joy," Todd Mastry, Landers Center executive director, said, preparing for the return. "There’s a lot of making sure 'have we checked every box yet?' We haven’t done an event in a year, almost a year to the day, so a lot making sure all of those details are all set.”

While social distancing is not mandated by the state, the Landers Center will space out seated guests. People with floor seats will not be spaced apart. During the concert, they are allowing 200 people to be on the floor, which can normally fit 2,000, Mastry said.

“We’re just letting folks do what they feel most comfortable," Mastry said. "We’re going to have the entire floor for 200 people, so they will have the opportunity to do what makes them feel most safe.”

Masks will be worn by staff but concert and event-goers have a choice whether or not to wear one. Mississippi lifted its mask mandate.

Mastry said for the last year they've been making changes inside to prepare for when concerts returned, such as going touchless - from concessions to the bathrooms. They've also made efforts to make the air cleaner for shows.

“The part that you don’t see - we have bipolar needlepoint ionization rods in all our air-handling units. So we’re fighting COVID from a molecular level, not just at a filtered level," he said.

Another change for guests is a clear bag policy. Mastry said it was put in to make entry faster for guests and add more separation from security staff and guests.

“We knew we were going to get to this point, but we didn’t know when so we’ve been preparing while we didn’t have any events," Mastry said.

Tickets are still available.