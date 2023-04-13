Landscape waste to be picked up every other week, City of Memphis says

If you are unsure about your pick-up day, you can call the city hotline at 311. Still, pick up is only twice a month.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — If you've noticed more trash lining the streets of your neighborhood, you're not alone.

Early spring is one of the heaviest seasons for trash pick-u due to leaves and other yard maintenance.

Still, the city of Memphis is reminding citizens that with landscape waste only being picked-up every other week, to put out this kind of waste until the scheduled pickup date.

Otherwise, it'll sit on your curb for awhile.

If you live in Memphis, you can call the city hotline at 311 if you're not sure about your pick-up day, but remember, it's only twice a month.

Additionally, those that hire a contractor to accomplish yard work, it's their responsibility to remove any debris — not the city's, according to Memphis Solid Waste Director Phillip Davis.

"If somebody's mowing your grass, bagging it and putting it at the curb; If somebody's doing your leaves, if somebody's doing tree work — all that stuff is prohibited by ordinance from the city collecting. When you place that out it's considered theft of service and its against the city ordinance, it's against the law, so we ask you to have a conversation with your yard service and let them know that they're required by ordinance to haul it away."