x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Local News

Landscapers find human bones on Mud Island

Local 24 News will more on this story, as details become available.
Credit: Janice Bridges
Credit: Janice Bridges

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are back on the scene looking for evidence after human remains were found on Mud Island near downtown Saturday afternoon.

Police say a landscaping crew found the bones at around 4:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Mud Island while cutting grass.

 Investigators  later confirmed the bones were human. 

 Although unlikely this soon into an investigation of this type, police have not said if they know the person’s gender or how old the person was, let alone the person’s identity. 

Local 24 News will more on this story, as details become available.