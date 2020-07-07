Lane closures planned at I-40 and Germantown Parkway Sunday, July 12

MLGW will be working on a new fiber cable.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water Division is scheduled to install new fiber cable Sunday, July 12, causing intermittent lane closures along I-40 at Germantown Parkway.

All traffic along westbound and eastbound lanes will close long enough for MLGW crews to safely pull the fiber cable over the interstate.

Lane closures will be limited to 30 minutes at a time, or less, in order to keep traffic moving.