Interstate work on I-55 and Crump Interchange will begin in June

Starting June 6, lanes will be temporarily closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on I-55 southbound over the course of about eight months.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) announced in a press release that it will begin lane closures on Monday, June 6 to complete interstate improvements and repairs on I-55 and Crump Interchange.

Over the course of about eight months, lanes will be temporarily closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on I-55 southbound, stretching from the south end of I-55 bridge to Wisconsin Ave.

According to TDOT, workers will be installing a concrete barrier rail. The $141.2 million improvement project is being built by Bell Construction, TDOT said.

I-55 southbound ramp will be reduced to one lane during roadway working hours. I-55 southbound shoulder and one additional lane will also be closed, leaving two lanes open.

TDOT said that the interstate improvements will create new travel lanes for mainline traffic, which will give drivers access to multi lane use speeding up traffic.

TDOT also said that workers will build a multi-lane roundabout intersection that will replace the current “cloverleaf interchange”, making way for better access to I-55 from existing local roadways.

Repairs to the I-55 river bridge deck will also be made, TDOT said.

Drivers can sign up for roadway project updates by visiting the project webpage.

TDOT also asked that drivers drive responsibly, and that they be attentive. Three TDOT workers were killed in 2016 after being hit by distracted drivers.