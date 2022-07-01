Large apartment fire reported at Trinity Lakes Apartments in Cordova

The Memphis Fire Department is battling a large fire at the Cordova apartment complex. Avoid the area.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department is battling a two-story apartment fire at the Trinity Lakes apartment complex in Cordova.

According to MFD, they are still working to get control of the fire.

A witness on scene told ABC24 that the fire occured at the 7910 building, or, building 20, and as many as eight units appear to have been destroyed by the fire.

No further information has been given at this time.

MFD ON SCENE : Working Apartment Fire 7900 Blk Club Dr , avoid the area expect delays. pic.twitter.com/qfoxGtoKwf — Memphis Fire Department (@MEM_Fire) July 1, 2022