A fire that ignited next to an assisted living facility drifted and caused heavy damage.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — At 3:15 Wednesday afternoon, Memphis Fire was called to a large fire at a retirement home on Mount Moriah and Hickory Hill road.

Lieutenant Wayne Cooke tells Local 24 that the fire was ignited in the building next to the assisted living facility causing severe damage.

Everyone was evacuated and no one was injured.