Large retail store closes Mid-South stores early due to protest concerns

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — In Day 5 of protest across the nation, a large retail store has announced an earlier closing time for local stores across their region.

According West Memphis Police Department Facebook’s page, officials announced their local Walmart along with other stores in their region closed their doors at 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Walmart’s original closing time was 8:30 p.m. due to COVID-19 concerns.

The announcement comes as a precautionary reason as protest for George Floyd continues across the nation.