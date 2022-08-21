Late comeback falls short as Redbirds drop series finale

Early lead for Gwinnett enough to hold off Memphis

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — LAWRENCEVILLE, GA – The Memphis Redbirds spurred a late comeback that fell short, dropping an 8-6 contest against the Gwinnett Stripers on Sunday afternoon. The offense tallied 16 hits but were 4-for-16 with runners in scoring position. The Redbirds dropped their fifth game of the six-game series.

Trailing 8-3 entering the eight inning, Memphis charged back, scoring a run in the eighth and three runs in the ninth but could not complete the comeback. Scott Hurst, Pedro Pages and Clint Coutler all tallied four hits each on the day and were responsible for three of the four runs scored in the later innings. Hurst reached base five times, while Pages stroked three doubles and Coutler drove in three runs.

Trailing 2-0 after the first, Memphis rallied against MLB Rehabber Mike Soroka. Back-to-back base hits to start the fourth inning put runners at the corners for Coutler, who knocked in a run on a single to cut the lead in half. Cory Spangenberg then doubled home the tying run. The offense, however, stranded those two runners in scoring position with no outs.

Gwinnett took control in the bottom of the fourth, loading the bases for Hendrik Clementina, who cleared them with a grand slam. Later on, Hernan Perez picked up his third RBI with a two-out single that gave the Stripers a 7-2 lead. Tyler White capped off the scoring with a solo home run, his first hit as a Striper. Perez finished with four hits and three RBIs.

Garrett Williams (0-4) took the loss after allowing those five runs in the fourth inning. Jacob Webb (2-1) got the victory in relief of Soroka.