Here's where you can check the latest road conditions in the Mid-South

Heading on the road this weekend in Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi or southeast Missouri? Here's a look at the latest traffic conditions.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Winter weather is expected to hit portions of the Mid-South this weekend, and if you're planning to hit the road, here's how you can check the latest traffic conditions.

Tennessee:

Those traveling in Tennessee can click here to check TDOT Smartway for road closures and delays.

Arkansas:

If you're traveling in Arkansas, click here to check the iDrive Arkansas traffic cameras.

Mississippi:

If you're going to or through Mississippi, click here for MDOT's traffic cameras.

Missouri:

If you're going to or through Missouri, click here to check MoDOT's cameras.

Ahead of every winter storm, you'll want to keep these tips in mind for your car:

According to AAA, drivers should conduct a front-to-back assessment of their car to winterize it. People should check headlights and taillights for scratches and damage to make sure that their vehicle is visible to other drivers.

Cars should have enough windshield wiper fluid to help knock any debris from salted roads.

Drivers should lift up their car's hood and check its battery, belts and hoses. Drivers should also keep an eye on their car's tire pressure and that it's up to the vehicle manufacturer's specifications. The specifications can be found on the side door or in the owner's manual.

An emergency kit should be kept inside your car at all times. It can help drivers whose car has broken down and are waiting for help.

Items that should be in emergency kits include:

Small toolkit

Sand or kitty litter to help car tires gain traction

Snow shovel

Jumper cables

Blanket

Warm clothing

Water

Food

Cellphone charger

People should not get out of their cars if they become stranded in snow that's above their car's tailpipe.

Lastly, drivers should never let their gas go below a quarter of a tank.

Check with ABC24 throughout the weekend for the latest weather updates. Click here for the latest forecast and click here for our radar.