Latino One-Stop offering resources and food items

Resources, food items and assistance services will be available Saturday, Oct. 8 El Mercadito de Memphis located at 3766 Ridgeway Rd. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW will host a Latino One-Stop resource and mobile food pantry fair on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at El Mercadito de Memphis located at 3766 Ridgeway Rd.

Utility assistance, COVID-19 and flu vaccinations, legal resources, weatherization kits, food items, health insurance information, information about legal resources and child support, and more will be available.

Some services will require people to have proof of I.D. and proof of residence, as well as qualify based on meeting federal poverty guidelines.