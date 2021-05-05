Latino-owned restaurants ready for Cinco de Mayo boost

Many restaurants will offer specials hoping to get a boost in business for Cinco de Mayo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's Cinco de Mayo!

While the celebration of the day may differ in America, Cinco de Mayo is an opportunity to support and celebrate the rich Latino culture in the Mid-South.

Cinco de Mayo is most synonymous in the U.S. with drinking margaritas and eating tacos. It's expected to be so busy that some food places are changing how they operate to brace for lines.

Taconganas, located at 4255 Summer Ave., will do a "tacos on demand" table to provide people a quick grab and go option rather than have to wait in line.

Over at Soccer City 901, 5560 Shelby Oaks Dr., hours will be extended to midnight for the celebration.

Owner Roberto Cantu, who is from Mexico, said despite not celebrating the Cinco de Mayo the way Americans do, he buys into the holiday and the boost of business it provides.

“Cinco de Mayo helps us, all the people that look like they’re Latino culture, the food, the Latino food. I think Cinco de Mayo is very good for all of the restaurants.”

Cinco de Mayo is often mislabeled as the Independence Day of Mexico when it actually commemorates the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862 when the Mexican Army defeated the French.

After a hard year for restaurants and a diminished celebration in 2020, Cantu is hoping people with celebrate the day by supporting local businesses.

“Support the Latino business and any restaurant that is local," he said. "It is better to support local because we need to survive this pandemic and of course Cinco de Mayo is an important day that people come to Latino restaurants but come every time! Not just Cinco de Mayo.”

Soccer City 901 will be open from 4 p.m. until midnight. They'll offer $1 tequila shots and $4.99 jumbo margaritas during a 4-6 p.m. happy hour.