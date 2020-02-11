Lawsuit filed against Tennessee Secretary of State and Coordinator of Elections

The state has seven days to fulfill an open records request but less than two days before voting begins. It may be too late.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Democratic Party has filed a lawsuit Sunday, against the Secretary of State’s Office on behalf of U.S. Senate Candidate Marquita Bradshaw.

The Bradshaw campaign wants the names of every voter who requested an absentee ballot but has not yet mailed it in.

County elections officials say they would need more time in order to redact the names of some voters.

For example, they need to protect names of voters who live in domestic violence shelters.