Lawsuit filed by family of woman who was murdered by former Oxford police officer

Attorneys say the cop should not have been hired by Oxford police in the first place after he was forced to resign from Olive Branch Police.

OXFORD, Mississippi — A new lawsuit was filed Thursday in the case of an ex-police officer who recently admitted to killing his girlfriend who was also the mother of four young children.

The family of Dominique Clayton filed a civil lawsuit against Oxford Police where Matthew Kinne worked as an officer. A plea deal last week will put him in prison for life with no chance of parole for Clayton's murder.

Attorneys for her family say they have evidence Kinne should never have been hired by Oxford police in the first place after he was forced to resign from the Olive Branch Police Department.

“He was forced to resign because his previous ex wife died under suspicious conditions. After they conducted an investigation, they told him he had to resign or be terminated. Ultimately, he resigned. The city of Oxford had the personnel file and knew the investigation but still hired him.”

The family is suing for an unspecified amount to be decided by a jury.