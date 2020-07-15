Widow of man shot & killed by Collierville police is suing city

David Hoal was shot and killed in his home in June 2019.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The widow of a man shot and killed by officers in Collierville last year is suing the city over his death.

In June 2019, David Hoal was shot and killed in his home by officers. According to police documents, Hoal's wife called police because he was acting strangely. The next day, he threatened to kill himself.

Police tried talking Hoal into putting down the gun, and an officer shot and killed Hoal.

Although the police department didn't identify the officer who shot him, the lawsuit names the defendant as Austin Waguespack.