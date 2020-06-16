Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital named a Best Children’s Hospital by U.S. News & World Report

Le Bonheur appears on the prestigious list for the tenth consecutive year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital has been named a Best Children’s Hospital for 2020-2021 by U.S. News & World Report. This is the tenth consecutive year Le Bonheur has been included in the prestigious list with recognition in eight specialties.

The annual Best Children’s Hospitals rankings recognize the top 50 pediatric facilities across the U.S. in pediatric specialties. Among the specialties for which Le Bonheur was recognized were cardiology and heart surgery, gastroenterology and GI surgery, neonatology, neurology and neurosurgery, nephrology, orthopedics, pulmonology and urology.

“I am thrilled that for the tenth consecutive year, Le Bonheur has been recognized as a Best Children’s Hospital by U.S. News & World Report,” said Le Bonheur President Michael Wiggins. “This honor is a sign of our dedication to providing the best health care for children. This means that families can count on us to provide safe and effective care for all children who need us.”