Le Bonheur employee tests positive for COVID-19

The employee was already quarantined at home when results came back positive.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News has now learned that the second case of the COVID-19 in Shelby County was a Le Bonheur Children's Hospital employee.

In a news release, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare said the employee came in contact with Shelby County's first confirmed case of the virus.

Officials say when the employee mentioned their symptoms, they immediately reported it to the Shelby County and State of Tennessee Departments of Health. They then asked that the employee be tested for COVID-19.

Health officials say they are following the procedures listed by the state health department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That includes calling all patients, families, and employees who came in close contact with this employee.