Memphis Zoo said Le Le's cause of death has not been determined. There will be a press conference Friday, Feb. 3 at 11 a.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Zoo announced Friday, Feb. 3 that giant male panda Le Le died at 25-years-old.

There is a pending medical investigation, but no cause of death has been determined, the zoo said.

Le Le, whoo's name translates to "happy happy," was born on July 18, 1998, and he was brought to the Memphis Zoo in 2003.

Le Le's death comes just before he and Ya Ya's, Memphis Zoo's female panda, contract ends.