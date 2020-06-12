Leadership Memphis hosts free mask giveaway

Organizers say the free mask event is a part of nine giveaways for the month of December with the Free Masks Mid-South initiative.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday, a Memphis organization made sure residents received plenty masks as the battle to stop the spread of COVID-19 continues.

Volunteer Memphis partnered with the Mid-South Food Bank to hand out free masks at the Junior League of Memphis in Binghampton.

Organizers say the free mask event is a part of nine giveaways for the month of December with the Free Masks Mid-South initiative.

Volunteers handed out baskets that included hygiene products, nonperishable food items and educational items.

"There are a lot of families that are not only out of work prior to COVID, but out of work due to COVID as well," said Brandi Patterson with the Junior League of Memphis. "So it allows us to meet one need in the family so they don't have to worry about buying food."

"We know that right now one of the major challenges is that some people are not employed. Some people are in need of food, but we also know that people are trying to manage their health and the COVID-19 pandemic. We need to do everything we can to help them out," said Reggie Crenshaw, Interim President & CEO of Leadership Memphis.