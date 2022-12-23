x
Local News

LeBonheur fires nurses who mocked children with gunshot wounds on TikTok

LeBonheur said in a statement the video was unacceptable and not a part of their culture.
Credit: TikTok
This TikTok, originally posted by user kennedihall, was reposted by user nurse_nya, calling the video "deplorable behavior" by a nurse.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two pediatric nurses at LeBonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis who posted a TikTok mocking children with gunshot wounds have been fired, the hospital said in a statement to ABC24 Friday.

The TikTok, reposted by user nurse_nya, showed two nurses telling the story of a child who came in with a gunshot wound but refused needles, mocking the child.

In a statement, LeBonheur called the content "unacceptable," and not a part of their culture of "patient and family-centered care." 

"We immediately took steps to address the situation to the full extent of our policy," The hospital said in a statement. "The individuals are no longer working here."

The hospital said they have taken steps to reinforce their social media policy and will continue regular social media training with staff.

