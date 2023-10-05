Leftwich Tennis Center set to open in November

The brand-new tennis facility will open Nov. 11.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Memphis confirmed to ABC24 on Wednesday the opening of a brand-new tennis facility.

Set to open Nov. 11, the Leftwich Tennis Center in Audubon Park will provide 24 outdoor and 12 indoor courts.

The city and the University of Memphis came together in June 2021 to break ground on the facility. And it's not just for Tigers' men's and women's tennis teams - but for Memphis residents as well.

The new center is a public-private partnership between the University of Memphis, the City of Memphis, Tennis Memphis, and a host of private donors.

The $24 million facility is also expected to bring in national and NCAA tennis tournaments and conference championships.