x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Local News

Legendary LeMoyne-Owen basketball coach Jerry C. Johnson dies at 102

Johnson also served the college’s athletic director and coached swimming and track and field in addition to teaching health and physical education classes.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former longtime basketball coach at LeMoyne-Owen College Jerry C. Johnson died Sunday morning at the age of 102.  

LeMoyne-Owen College confirmed on social media he died in his sleep.

In 1975, LeMoyne-Owen's Men's basketball team became the only Tennessee team to win a Men's NCAA's basketball championship in any division - a distinction the Magicians still hold to this day. In Johnson’s career, he is one of only six NCAA coaches with more than 800 wins. He was also the subject of an award-winning documentary “1st Forgotten Champions: The Legacy of Jerry C. Johnson” that looked back at his distinguished career including his ties to the founder of sport of basketball.

Back in June of 2020, Local 24 News attended his 102nd  birthday party.  You can watch that here.

RELATED: COVID-19 can't stop this Memphis Legend from having his big day

Johnson also served the college’s athletic director and coached swimming and track and field in addition to teaching health and physical education classes. 