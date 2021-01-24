Legendary LeMoyne-Owen basketball coach Jerry C. Johnson dies at 102

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former longtime basketball coach at LeMoyne-Owen College Jerry C. Johnson died Sunday morning at the age of 102.
LeMoyne-Owen College confirmed on social media he died in his sleep.
In 1975, LeMoyne-Owen's Men's basketball team became the only Tennessee team to win a Men's NCAA's basketball championship in any division - a distinction the Magicians still hold to this day. In Johnson’s career, he is one of only six NCAA coaches with more than 800 wins. He was also the subject of an award-winning documentary “1st Forgotten Champions: The Legacy of Jerry C. Johnson” that looked back at his distinguished career including his ties to the founder of sport of basketball.
Back in June of 2020, Local 24 News attended his 102nd birthday party. You can watch that here.
Johnson also served the college’s athletic director and coached swimming and track and field in addition to teaching health and physical education classes.