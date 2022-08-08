LeMoyne-Owen College begins day two of fundraising telethon | Here's how you can help

Lemoyne-Owen College said funding for recruitment and retention will allow the college to continue to support its student body.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — LeMoyne-Owen College is leading into the second and final day of its fundraising telethon 807 Day of Giving, which will allow the college to fund student scholarships, retention, and recruitment.

As the only HBCU in the city of Memphis for the last 160 years, LeMoyne-Owen College said its goal is to make sure students can continue to attend and complete their studies at the historical college.

Lemoyne-Owen College said funding for recruitment and retention will allow the college to continue to support its student body.

The college encourages investors and the community to make donations in any increment of 807, with the smallest donation being $8.07.