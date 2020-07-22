LeMoyne-Owen College announces return to school plan; students to receive computer devices for virtual classes on August 12

In-person classes expected after Labor Day thanks to a NEW Healthcare Partnership with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another series of firsts for LeMoyne-Owen College ensues, as it invests in Microsoft Surface laptops for all new and returning students for the first time in the college’s long-standing history. The devices will help prepare students for the start of the fall semester on August 12, to be held virtually through Labor Day. Internet access will also be provided as needed. This comes only weeks after the College announced a $40 million endowment from the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis, the largest beneficial gift it ever received.

“We are extremely proud to finally provide computers to our very hard-working and deserving students,” says Carol R. Johnson Dean, interim president of LeMoyne-Owen College. “Even before news of the endowment, we had been planning for this expenditure, due to the unpredictability of the Coronavirus and necessity to creatively provide continuous learning options for our students.”

Johnson Dean says another historic step in their back-to-school preparations is the inclusion of on-campus healthcare support. LeMoyne-Owen has established a new, three-year partnership with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare which will provide on-campus health support to all students, also for the first time. Onsite medical support will be available to students three days a week as well as telehealth services two days a week.

“This collaboration between Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare and LeMoyne-Owen College reflects our longstanding commitment to providing access to high quality, cost-effective healthcare to all members of our community,” said Dr. Albert Mosley, senior vice president and chief mission integration officer for Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare. “By putting healthcare strategies in place, we can better protect the next generation of leaders now and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic within our community.”

According to Johnson Dean, the partnership with Methodist is another symbol to the students and the community that LeMoyne-Owen is transforming the education and support it provides to students, even in the midst of a pandemic. And, if the number of Coronavirus cases in Shelby County has markedly decreased by Labor Day, on-campus classes will resume.

“We want our students and their families to know that choosing LeMoyne-Owen means choosing a campus and community of people who recognize their needs and experiences and are willing to do anything possible to ensure their post-secondary success,” says Johnson Dean.