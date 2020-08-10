Consignment pop-up shop goes virtual to continue to help Memphis families

The annual Les Passees Stock Exchange consignment runs virtually until Oct. 30th

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Instead of canceling this year's event, an annual consignment pop-up shop to support young children with disabilities went forward and turned virtual.

The Les Passees Stock Exchange opened virtually in September and runs through the end of October. Proceeds from it go to benefit the Hardwood Center which helps children under the age of five living with developmental disabilities.

"It’s doing wonderful things for children in Memphis which brings me back to our mission statement, we are dedicated to helping children in Memphis," Les Passees President Cindi Ledger said.

The Stock Exchange is the biggest fundraising event for Les Passees. Instead, of outright canceling it, Ledger said volunteers rallied to make it happen.

“In a normal year, we have somewhere around 1,200 consigners its not a small operation. It’s a lot of work. This year is a little difficult because of COVID," Ledger said.

Virtually people can buy anything from living room furniture to art and porcelain. After a purchase, buyers will pick it up curbside from their location at 888 White Station Rd.

“This is a perfect place to find something you’ll treasure that you’ve been looking for and do something good for the community I think that’s the main driver to all of this," Ledger said.

The annual Les Passees Stock Exchange consignment pop-up has been open for a month (virtual only) but the nonprofit which helps kids with disabilities and their families said sales haven’t been so good.



We’re live on #GoodDayMemphis with more pic.twitter.com/S0r3uBq3Vj — Jalyn Souchek (@Local24Jalyn) October 8, 2020

Ledger said some changes had to be made aside from going virtual. This year, they didn't take small items such as jewelry and kitchen supplies. Each item has to be photographed and uploaded to the site and Ledger said the volunteer hours would be too high to cover all small items.

While the change has gone well, Ledger said there has been a significant drop in sales from the previous year, which she said may have been their best year yet.

“We want it to be all that it can be so we can make some money, as we can," she said. "It won’t be the year that it’s been in the past. We’ve talked about there are other ways to gauge success in the past other than monetary.”

With so many canceled events this year due to the pandemic, it's possible many don't know it's still happening.

“Usually, it’s word of mouth because we’re anticipated all year long by people. We usually have a preview party," Ledger said. “People line up around the block because they bought tickets and they wanted to be the first in the door. It really hasn’t been an issue to get customers in the doors in the past but I think that not everyone realizes we’re online this year.”

Les Passees is still accepting new items through consignment appointments. Ledger said new items continued to be added to the website daily.