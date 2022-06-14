Lester Quinones to work out for Grizzlies Wednesday

Quinones confirmed Tuesday on Twitter that he will be in Memphis Wednesday working out for the Memphis Grizzlies ahead of the NBA draft.

Right now, he's a projected second round pick. The Grizzlies have two late first round draft picks, 22 and 29, and a second round pick at 49.

An unpredictable draft pick from the Grizzlies wouldn't much of a shock or a first for the franchise. Lester has put on a nice showing his shooting ability at a high level so far in multiple NBA work outs including with the Lakers, Warriors and Thunder. With the Grizzlies growing to be an outside threat along with the progression of dominance inside, Lester could be a good fit for more outside scoring.