Let's Eat! 5th annual Memphis Black Restaurant Week is underway

11 Memphis restaurants are participating in this year's Memphis Black Restaurant Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) -- For the fifth year in a row, Memphis Black Restaurant Week is underway with eleven restaurants participating.

The event started Sunday and runs through Saturday and during which many restaurants offer special menus and course-offerings.

Local 24 spent Monday morning in East Memphis at The Waffle Iron one of the participating restaurants.

This is the third year The Waffle Iron has participated in MBRW.

"It is tremendous the way that people come in and supporting during Memphis Black Restaurant Week but it's very key in getting us the marketing that sometimes we couldn't otherwise afford," The Waffle Iron Owner Danielle Johnson said.

The founder of MBRW said 44 restaurants have been featured since the beginning of the event. In the first four years, it has brought in more than a million dollars worth of sales.