Levitt Shell needs your help cleaning up ice storm damage in Overton Park

The popular Memphis music venue outlined ways Memphians can help clean up the park.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Levitt Shell, the historic music venue in Midtown Memphis, is taking steps to recover from last week's ice storm.

They announced Wednesday their team will be helping clean up the damage to Overton Park on Friday, February 11 from noon to 5:00 p.m. at the East Parkway Pavilion, where park officials will direct volunteers to problem areas and show them what to do.

Overton Park announced their team is assessing the damage this week, and has things to keep in mind for visitors to the park, as well as ways people can help clean up.

the park said there are branches on the ground throughout the park, as well as some hanging limbs, and to avoid any areas where caution tape has been hung, which include a portion of Rainbow Lake Playground and the small-dog side of the dog park.

Park officials estimate that the total cleanup cost from the storm will be around $15,000, which includes landscaping crews hauling and stacking downed limbs throughout the park, as well as a tree crew to remove larger limbs.

The park has a donation link set up, and those interested in contributing towards this cost can donate here.

The park said those who want to volunteer Friday should bring water and gloves, along with rakes, brooms, or anything that will make it easier to move tree limbs. They ask people not to bring power tools.

The park said there is no sign-up necessary, and encourage those interested to join their Facebook event and invite their friends.