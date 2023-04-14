LGTBQ emergency housing group 'My Sistah's House' receives investment from Shelby County

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris' administration announced a nearly $200,000 investment in partnership with "My Sistah's House" on Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Members of the LGBTQ+ community in Shelby County have a new transitional housing option.

Late Friday morning, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris's administration announced a nearly $200,000 investment in partnership with "My Sistah's House," an organization that provides emergency housing and assistance for the LGTBQ+ community.

Organizers like the executive director and founder of My Sistah's House Kayla Gore said the Black trans community experiences homelessness at a higher rate than most of the country.

"There's a lot that's going on in state of Tennessee in regards to the transgender community and anti-trans legislation and bills and laws, so having the mayor step out and pick a side — and that's the trans side — means a whole lot, not just to the people that we serve, but the trans youth who are under attack constantly in the state of Tennessee," Gore said.