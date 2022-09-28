'It's just so exciting': Liberty Park taking final shape next to Liberty Bowl in Memphis

The project is expected to draw in one million visitors a year.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Liberty Park complex is quickly rising and is set to open soon next to the Liberty Bowl in Midtown Memphis.

Those overseeing the project said Liberty Park is on track to open sometime in December, with a special grand opening date being finalized.

"As we just come down to the stretch, it's just so exciting something that's been a dream for so long just take physical shape," Mary Claire Borys with the City of Memphis Housing and Community Development said.

The 75,000-square-foot project will host indoor sporting competitions for all ages, everything from volleyball and basketball to gymnastics and cheerleading.

Those with Liberty Park said the project is expected to draw one million visitors a year and most weekends are already booked for tournaments in the first half of 2023.

Liberty Park is getting ready for tipoff at Memphis Sports and Events Center. 🏀 Seasons are changing, and so is our campus. Are you ready? Posted by Liberty Park Memphis on Tuesday, September 27, 2022

Organizers said Liberty Park will not only bring in visitors on the weekends but also fill a gap for local athletes on weekends.

"Monday through Friday it's going to be an asset for Memphians, we are going to have in-house leagues, skills clinics, all sorts of things like that, that folks will be able to access as well as providing practice space for so many of our AAU teams and church teams and other competitive, school teams," Borys added.