Council votes to rename Poplar-White Station Library in honor of fallen MPD Officer Geoffrey Redd

Officer Redd was responding to a trespassing complaint at the library when he was shot. A second officer returned fire, killing the suspect.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis City Council voted Tuesday to rename the Poplar-White Station Library branch in honor of fallen Memphis Police Officer Geoffrey Redd.

The Officer Geoffrey Redd Library re-opened in March, more than a month after the shooting on Feb. 2, 2023, which eventually claimed Redd's life.

Officer Redd was responding to a trespassing complaint at the library when the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the suspect, 28-year-old Torance Jackson Jr., pulled out a gun and shot him. A second officer returned fire, killing Jackson.

Redd, 49, died on Feb. 18, two weeks after the shooting at the Poplar-White Station Library.

Officer Redd served in the Marine Corps before joining the Memphis Police Department in 2008. Redd worked in crisis intervention and trained fellow officers, colleagues said. He also was director of security at his church, the Greater Community Temple of the Church of God in Christ.

Redd, a husband and father, was honored February 27 with a "Sea of Blue," in which law enforcement officers rode around Memphis with their vehicle lights turned on.

Loved ones remembered him as a man committed to his Christian faith and local church, working as the director of security at, the greater community temple of the church of God in Christ. During the funeral, Memphis Police Director Cerelyn "CJ" Davis said Redd and his partner showed heroism in the confrontation at the library.