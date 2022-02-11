Here's how your design can be used on the new Mississippi license plate tag

To be considered, all designers must live in Mississippi, and designs must be submitted by the end of business day on November 30.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi License Tag Commission said it will accept design submissions for the state’s next official car tag, showcasing the state’s “talented” artist.

To be considered, all designs must be submitted by email to licenseplatedesign@dor.ms.gov by the end of business day on November 30.

Gov. Tate Reeves said he is excited to review the submissions.

“Mississippi is filled with talented artists and designers. We’re opening the submission process to take in inspiration from across Mississippi for our state’s next car tag,” Gov. Reeves said. “I look forward to seeing the range of submissions from Mississippians and finding a great-looking new plate that represents our state whether you’re going to work or taking a trip cross-country.”

According to the requirements, designers must be Mississippi residents, and designs must be submitted in Adobe Illustrator (Ai) format.

Also, designs cannot contain obscene, slandering, insulting, vulgar or inappropriate images or language, designs must be limited to three colors, and designers must release all rights to the design.