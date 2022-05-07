Life Choices of Memphis expects busier time after Roe v. Wade overturned

“Are we going to be there in the middle of the night to help you feed your baby, no, but we can provide resources to help you make it through this journey.”

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some Mid-South agencies are working to offer resources for women who find they can no longer get abortions.

One of those is Life Choices of Memphis. ABC24 Visual Storyteller Shiela Whaley spoke with the Director of Client Services Melissa Mathis about what they do.

"Life Choices is here to help women. All of our services are free. We went to help women make it informed decision for their baby,” said Mathis.

Life Choices of Memphis says they are a pregnancy medical center. And with Roe v. Wade being overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, they believe they will get busier.

“We can do pregnancy confirmation and an ultrasound. We have parenting classes for those who choose to parent,” said Mathis. “We are also a licensed adoption agency in the states of Tennessee and Mississippi. If they want to choose adoption, we're here to walk in through that. They're a client forever - they choose the family.”

They say they also provide for women who have been through abortions.

“We also have a post abortion ministry for women who've had abortions. It's led by women who had abortions,” said Mathis.

“We do feel like we will see a lot more women that are seeking an abortion. They're calling us and we want to offer them hope. We want to offer them help, and that that's not the only option they have.”