Lightning strike burns down house in East Memphis, MFD confirms

According to the Memphis Fire Department, the fire occurred late Monday night.
Credit: Raymond Chiozza

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A lightning strike during Monday night's severe weather in Memphis caused a fire at a large vacant house in East Memphis, the Memphis Fire Department confirmed Tuesday. 

MFD said no one was hurt, but there was more than $730,000 worth of damage to the house and $10,000 worth of belongings inside the house damaged. In addition, the house next door received damage worth $5,000, MFD said.

Heavy rain and lightning moved through the Memphis metro area Monday night into Tuesday morning, causing flooding in streets and damage in nearby DeSoto County, Mississippi, from tornadoes.

